Santa Fe public utilities director accused of stealing gift from airport

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Public Utilities Department director is accused of stealing gifts from the airport.

Investigators say John Dupuis was caught on surveillance video taking a box from baggage claim at the Santa Fe Airport. He then reportedly loaded it into his city-owned truck and left.

The box belonged to a couple who told police their flight was delayed due to overbooking, and the box arrived before them.

Dupuis told police that he thought the box belonged to a friend, but later realized it did not. He told police he planned to return it to the airport.

Dupuis made his first appearance in court and was released until his trial, but he has to stay away from the people he’s accused of stealing from.