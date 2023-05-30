Santa Fe’s ‘Frito pie lady’ passes away unexpectedly

SANTA FE, N.M. — A recent Pay It 4Ward recipient, locally famous for serving up Frito pies at a Santa Fe Plaza shop, passed away unexpectedly last week.

Lorraine Chavez went to the hospital last week for stomach pain, according to her sister. Doctors found it was undiagnosed stomach cancer. She died just two days later.

Chavez’s family says it’s an unexpected tragedy and they want to honor all she did.

“She was always there for people and helping anyone out she could. Work, home, just in her whole life, she was pretty good at that. She’s always helped people out,” said Eileen Chavez, Lorraine’s sister.

Eileen said people, who she didn’t realize her sister had helped, visited Lorraine in the hospital moments before she passed away.

MORE: