Scattered showers send us off to the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scattered showers are sending us off to the weekend and are even causing issues in New Mexico.

Northwestern New Mexico saw snow and mixed precipitation Friday morning. Now, roads are slick as you travel toward Gallup, especially I-40.

In the Albuquerque metro, you may’ve seen some snow-like hail fall. That is graupel and it means our temperatures are below average and a little sliver of winter is hanging on.

The weather will pull that sliver out next week as sunshine will bring temperatures toward the 60s and 70s.

To the east, fire watches and warnings are in effect. It is very dry and windy so be careful.

