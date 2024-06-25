School to host youth multi-sport camp

No matter if your kid is interested in football, wrestling or any sport in between, a New Mexico high school is hosting a camp geared toward those interests.

It’s the Hornets Youth Multi-Sport Camp that Highland High School is hosting for students in Kindergarten through seventh grade. There are nine sports offered throughout the week. Then, at the end of the week, there is an awards ceremony to celebrate the athletes and involve community members.

Philip Lovato Jr. stopped by our show to talk about this program. He is the head football coach so, of course, there will be football. But there is also basketball, track and field, powerlifting, volleyball, wrestling, soccer, tennis and golf.

Highland area students are free. The cost for all other students is $120 but scholarships are available. It runs July 8-12 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

More on the program is here.