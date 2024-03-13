Sentencing set for convicted ‘Rust’ armorer

SANTA FE, N.M. — A sentencing date is set for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the “Rust” set whom a jury convicted of involuntary manslaughter last week.

The sentencing is set for April 15 at 10 a.m. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer will preside over the sentencing.

The jury convicted her of involuntary manslaughter but not of tampering with evidence. After the judge read the verdict last Wednesday, Gutierrez-Reed was taken into custody.

This all centers around the 2021 deadly shooting on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe. That’s where a live round was used on set and in the gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, which hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

One juror told KOB 4 that the jury believed Gutierrez-Reed could have prevented Hutchins’ death.

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison.

Alec Baldwin is set to go on trial in July.