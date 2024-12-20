Serenity Mesa provides new detox facility in Albuquerque

Serenity Mesa Youth Recovery Center is closing the gap on safe spaces for young New Mexicans to recover from drugs and alcohol.

The new detox facility opened the first week of October. So far, it has helped nearly 10 teenagers begin their journey to recovery. KOB 4 talked to one of them Thursday.

“I pushed a lot of people away that really cared about me,” said Zephaniah Jones.

But Jones says now he’s on a different path, overcoming demons from his past.

“First time I smoked marijuana I was 13 or 14,” said Jones.

Shortly after, he started drinking alcohol, and it wasn’t easy to stop. The 17 year old says since then he’s had some really dark moments.

“Honestly, it was crazy. It was wild. I did a lot of stupid things, I’ve done a lot of crazy things,” Jones said.

But a month and a half ago, he came to Serenity Mesa Youth Recovery Center.

“I started to realize I’m blacking out, and I’m not remembering things that’s like happening to me,” said Jones.

His first stop was detox.

“That’s the hardest part is getting from wanting to be sober to actually getting through that detox phase and starting their recovery journey,” said Jennifer Burke, executive director of Serenity Mesa.

Burke says that detox phase became tougher because of the lack of resources. Teens were being forced to do it in hospital waiting rooms.

But now, people 14 to 20 years old can come to Serenity Mesa. The new detox facility has six beds and around the clock medical care. It’s crucial since detoxing can be dangerous.

“I want to just commend everybody, all the patients who are open to recovery and overcoming the challenges it takes to get here,” said Alex Kawola, a director of nursing at Serenity Mesa.

She says a lot of patients experience similar symptoms.

“It’s anxiety, feeling anxious, their heart rate is racing, nauseous, vomiting, cravings are a huge one,” said Kawola.

“I wanted alcohol, I just kind of craved for alcohol,” said Jones.

But he got through it. Now he’s in the transitional living program, planning for his future and hopeful for the first time in a long time.

“Feels great, actually feels really good. It’s been my first Christmas sober since the age of 13 or 14,” said Jones.