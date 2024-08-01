Seventh APD officer resigns, commander terminated following DWI unit investigation

Another officer has resigned, and a commander has been fired amid the investigation into Albuquerque police's DWI Unit.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another officer has resigned, and for the first time, a commander has been fired amid the investigation into Albuquerque police’s DWI Unit.

APD’s DWI Unit is under investigation following allegations of misconduct by current and former DWI officers. These allegations include officers being paid to not show up to court for DWI cases.

This led to hundreds of active DWI cases getting dismissed.

On Thursday evening, Albuquerque police told KOB 4 officer Neill Elsman has resigned as he was preparing to return from military leave.

Internal Affairs investigators had been waiting to interview him as part of this investigation.

APD also terminated former commander Mark Landavazo following a third investigation that started as a result of the initial DWI investigation.

“I said we would leave no stone unturned with these investigations,” said APD Chief Harold Medina in a press release. “We will continue to follow the evidence and ensure everyone is held accountable.”

This marks the seventh officer to resign from this investigation and the first termination.