Shipping container project underway in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Wednesday, city and business leaders broke ground on “The Block” in Rio Rancho.

Mayor Gregg Hull hopes the new development will draw more people to the area.

“We started really kind of teasing this project out probably over about a year ago,” Hull said.

Originally introduced as The Boardwalk, The Block will be the latest addition to the plaza at Enchanted Hills.

The $10 million park – which will be built on a 1.3-acre lot using repurposed shipping containers – will follow The Hub, a community center set to open next spring, Turtle Mountain Brewing, a new Ross, and a PetSmart. Together, city officials and private investors say they’ve poured a total of $55 million into the complex.

“It’s been incredible to see, just in the last eight years, the incredible development and growth that has happened here in this area,” Hull said. “Hopefully, in the very, very near future, we’re going to see some incredible opportunities up here with small shops, outdoor movies, outdoor dining, just a really great gathering space.”

