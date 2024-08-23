Silver City teacher accused of having sex with student 

A high school teacher in Silver City is in trouble for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

23-year-old Felix Thompson is facing 19 charges related to having sex with an 17-year-old student.

Thompson told investigators that he wanted to marry the student after she graduated.

He’s set to face a judge next week to decide if he’ll be held in jail until trial.

Thompson is no longer employed by the school district.