Ski Santa Fe moves up opening date after recent winter storm

The latest winter storm gave Ski Santa Fe just enough snow to move up their opening day by one week.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The latest winter storm gave Ski Santa Fe just enough snow to move up their opening day by one week.

KOB 4 talked with Ski Santa Ski about how the new lift will give people more time on the slopes.

“Conditions have been really, really great for our snowmakers to go ahead and get a base laid down,” said Eric Thompson, Ski Santa Fe’s marketing director.

Thanksgiving Day is the traditional opening date at Ski Santa Fe, but after all the early snow fall, folks will be hitting the slopes sooner than you think.

“We did just receive 16 inches of new snowfall,” said Thompson. “We’re kind of going to see what the storm gives us, kind of assess our staffing availability. If conditions allow us to open early, we’re always looking at possibility of doing that as well.”

Doors will now be opening Nov. 23 for this year’s ski season at the resort.

“Our full ski and snowboard rental package will begin at $51 for the day. That does include skis, boots, poles, everything you need to get out on the mountain for the day,” Thompson said.

This year, they decided to go out with the old and in with a brand-new ski lift.

“The loading carpet that used to be there has been scrapped, I know a lot of people will be glad to see that go,” said Thompson.

Ski Santa Fe really put a lot of effort into the new lift.

“We’re really proud of the fact that we’re the one of the only ski areas in North America that still builds their own chair lifts. So all of the labor was done in house with our local employees,” said Thompson.

Meaning, visitors will have a quicker ride up the mountain this season.

“The previous super chief quad, without stops, was about a 12-minute ride, bottom to top. This new high speed detachable gets you bottom to top in about four minutes ride,” Thompson said. “The loading process on the chair is great.”

For weekend full day lift tickets it will cost $68 for kids 6 to 12 years old, $82 for ages 13 to 23, and $102 for adults. Click here for more information.