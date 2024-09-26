Skin care with Dr. Singh: Anti-aging products

The local dermatologist discussed what supplements work and how to take care of your skin as you get older.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When it comes to anti-aging and skin health, there are so many products out there that it’s hard to figure out what actually works.

Dr. Deeptej Singh, of Sandia Dermatology, stopped by the studio to talk about this. He discussed his process of choosing supplements and products that help. He also talked about how diet and habits play such a big role in skin health.

Dr. Singh also mentioned collagen falls into the overhyped category, in his view, with supplements, as there aren’t enough independent studies on it. He says the data doesn’t hold up and doesn’t see results from collagen in his patients.

However, he does see results with berberine and arnica.

See what he has to say in the video above.