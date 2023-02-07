Slick conditions in western NM lead to deadly I-40 crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A storm system has been causing issues for western New Mexico and has been downright dangerous Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police reported at least one person was killed in a crash on eastbound I-40. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday, near mile marker 63, west of Grants. Further details were not released.

Traffic was reduced to one lane and eastbound traffic was diverted to NM Highway 122 at Exit 53, near Thoreau.

NMDOT also reported difficult driving conditions from Acoma Pueblo to Fort Wingate, down to Pie Town and Aragon.

Snow will likely continue there and in places west of I-25, near the Las Vegas area and in the Sacramento Mountains. Places like Roswell, Clovis and Tucumcari will see more rain than snow.

