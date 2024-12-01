Small Business Saturday is Here

Small Business Saturday kicks off the holiday season with shopping.

Albuquerque, N.M. — Every year, Small Business Saturday encourages millions to support local businesses, rather than big-box retailers. Many people know about the holiday, but did you know those dollars you put in don’t just support a business owner and their employees? It also boosts our local economy! According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, last year shoppers spent 17-billion dollars across the nation.

“If you’re going to invest money invested in small business community, because that’s just the gift that keeps on getting all year long,” SBA New Mexico District Office Outreach and Marketing Specialist Mercedes Chavez said.

Chavez with the U.S. Small Business Administration New Mexico explained how the money spent not only helps the local businesses but helps to boost the local economy.

“You’re helping them employ their employees, and you’re helping keep our neighborhoods vibrant,” Chavez said.

This Saturday also kicks off the SBA’s annual campaign: Season of Small Business.



“This year, our theme is ‘gift big, shop local’ and what that campaign aims for is to get our community out to support our small businesses. Not just for Small Business Saturday, but for the holiday season and all year long.”

The support during this time of year also helps to carry a lot of businesses during their slower months.



“Small Business Saturday is kind of a really critical part of our overall holiday season, which makes or breaks the rest of our year.” Bookworks Co-Owner Shannon Guinn-Collins continued. “The good days like Small Business Saturday and December help make sure that we can survive the bad days in February and March.”