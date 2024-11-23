Small businesses prepare for holiday shopping in Albuquerque

Small businesses around Albuquerque are ready for shoppers this holiday season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Small businesses around Albuquerque are ready for shoppers this holiday season.

“It is so important to me as a small business owner because these last few years have been kind of different, right? We just don’t know what we are going to get. This year definitely has had a different feel all together in terms of people trickling in and beginning to think about it,” said Gina Riccobono, owner of Flyby Provisions.

Flyby Provisions in downtown features more than 200 other small businesses in their store. With all of the uncertainty this past year in the economy, they hope their one-stop shop sees some foot traffic this season.

“Storefront retail has changed a lot in the last 10 years really but significantly over the past in the pandemic. Having these wonderful places where there are items curated, and we can see them all in one place and just a fun place to be,” said Riccobono.

Down the road in Nob Hill, Next Chapter Studio is looking at different ways to get shoppers in the door starting on Black Friday.

“We’re going to have like free gifts for $50 purchase, that kind of thing, to encourage people to shop small and shop locally and support their local businesses,” said Lauren Harms, co-founder & creative director of Next Chapter Studio.

Inside Green Jeans, Brotique is gearing up for Small Business Saturday. The store is known for their apparel with New Mexican phrases that keep customers coming back.

“During the Christmastime, our loyal New Mexicans come in and come seeking things that are new. We definitely see a peak in shopping online and in store throughout the month of December,” said Marka Garcia, store manager of Brotique.

But whatever shoppers are in the market for, small business owners say even the smallest gifts go a long way.

Find the full list of tax-free items for Small Business Saturday below: