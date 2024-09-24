SNAP benefits to expand for seniors, recipients with disabilities

Thousands of New Mexicans rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their table and some of them are about to see those benefits expand.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Thousands of New Mexicans rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their table and some of them are about to see those benefits expand.

The State of New Mexico is expanding benefits from SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It applies to recipients who are age 60 or older or who have disabilities.

The minimum supplement will go from $32 a month to $100 a month.

According to the governor’s office, this will benefit more than 26,000 New Mexicans.