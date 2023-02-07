Snow and mixed precipitation likely for parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snow and mixed precipitation are likely for parts of New Mexico as we continue our slide into the work week and in temperatures.

The Albuquerque metro was already seeing a little bit of snow and mixed precipitation. It’ll likely stay that way as temperatures won’t get much warmer than the low-40s.

Elsewhere, snow is possible for places west of I-25, near the Las Vegas area and toward the Sacramento Mountains. Places like Roswell, Clovis and Tucumcari will see more rain than snow.

Steve Stucker shares all of what we can expect in his full forecast, in the video above.