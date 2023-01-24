ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snow exits New Mexico for Tuesday but leaves us with cooler conditions and even lingering snow in some places.

Places in southeastern New Mexico, like Clovis, Hobbs and Carlsbad, received most of that snow. It’ll push out to Texas where, well, they can keep that snow.

In the meantime, we’ll try to warm up but won’t get far Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for much of the state. However, some places, even some that saw snow, will warm up to the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

Kira Miner shows us what we can expect in her full forecast, in the video above.