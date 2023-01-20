Snow expected near drivetime in parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snow is expected near drivetime in parts of New Mexico and winter weather alerts are advising of those concerns Friday.

A winter weather advisory is posted for Gallup, Taos, Clayton, Las Vegas and near Santa Fe. A winter storm warning is posted for the Raton area so beware if you’re traveling along the Raton Pass heading into Colorado.

After this snow chance moves out, temperatures remain cool, in the 30s and 40s. Then, Monday brings another good chance for snow, including for the Albuquerque metro.

Kira Miner shares more in his full forecast, in the video above.