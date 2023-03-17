Snowy St. Patrick’s Day kicks off unstable period of weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather alerts are in effect this St. Patty’s Day morning as our snow and rain will preview the type of weather we’ll see more of.

Snow has hit places such as Edgewood and Los Alamos. A few more inches is on the way for higher-elevation areas facing a winter storm warning. That includes Taos, Red River and Chama.

Santa Fe and Albuquerque are also seeing snow. However, more snow is likely in areas outside of Albuquerque where a winter weather advisory is in effect.

The advisory includes an area west of Nine-Mile Hill to near Gallup and from the east mountains to Clines Corners.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for those places. Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for some of those other areas that will be hit harder.

Steve Stucker shows us what to expect in his full forecast. The forecast is in the video above, with a cat named Fish as the featured Parade Pet.