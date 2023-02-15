Snowy Valentine’s Day for some parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KOB 4 took it a step further by bringing you team weather coverage with crews making their way along a huge stretch of I-40 Tuesday.

Crews headed west first, then east to check on conditions in the Metro and East Mountains. They met the first round of flurries in western New Mexico, making it pretty close to the Arizona state line.

Past the Continental Divide there were some pretty serious flurries and accumulation on the sides of the interstate, on top of the other snow blowing around from the mountains.

Flurries were also seen around Gallup and as far as Grants on the trip back east on I-40. Video captured showed serious flurries on the interstate around 7:30 Tuesday night, but it didn’t stick to roads.

A few snow plows were out patrolling and plowing what little accumulation was sticking to the road at that point.

New Mexico Department of Transportation crews in that western district will stay on stand by through the remainder of this storm.

NMDOT representatives told KOB 4 they were gearing up for what they’re expecting to be the worst storm in that area so far this winter, because of the wind and possibility for ice.

The bulk of the storm is expected to hit Tuesday night into the early morning hours, so it’s best to plan for a messy and potentially slower morning commute Wednesday morning.

In Santa Fe, KOB 4 crews weren’t the only ones out playing in the snow in the plaza Tuesday, a few families were having fun with snowball fights.

But, for the most part, people were out enjoying the beautiful sight of a snow-covered plaza, and it was a perfect day for it. There were plenty of couples taking romantic strolls through the snow for Valentine’s Day.

As for the roads, they’ve been pretty clear in and around Santa Fe.

NMDOT representatives say they have crews out around the clock making sure roads are cleared, and prepped for any more snow, and ice that comes tonight.

But as always, it’s a good idea to take it slow if you have to drive tonight or tomorrow morning.

Watch the video above to hear from some determined Valentine’s Day couples.

STORM WATCH