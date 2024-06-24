Some Ruidoso residents return home following wildfires

Hundreds of people made their way back to Ruidoso Monday, exactly a week after the South Fork and Salt fires began.

The village reopened the majority of the town Monday morning at 8, but they aren’t going back to the same Ruidoso.

When the village announced the reopening Saturday, they made it clear residents should bring at least a week’s worth of food and water.

Evacuation centers are stepping up to offer residents everything they could need. ENMU Roswell is letting evacuees choose from dozens of nonperishable items like tuna and chicken packets. They also had several pallets of water available. KOB 4 crews also saw formula, diapers, children’s toys and more.

Martha D. Staab with ENMU Roswell told us the college didn’t even have to ask for help, the community, and organizations like Roadrunner Foodbank stepped up and immediately started donating.

“It was this the residents of the city, you know, we had a truckload of water and other things from Border Patrol. We didn’t ask for any of these things on that first day. We’re just more concerned about getting people in. And we had our back door open to the gym, where things were just coming at us. And I remember at one point, our VP Amory Oldfield said, we should get some bread and I think she made a call to Albertson’s, and she was just going to ask for like a few, but we ended up getting a truckload of breads,” said Martha D. Stabb, director of marking and public relations for ENMU Roswell.

Residents in Sun Valley, Sierra Vista, Villa Madonna were let back in on Sunday. Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs opened up Monday.

Folks who are immunocompromised might not be able to tolerate the ash, smoke and soot that is in the air.

Re-entry is only allowed for full-time local residents right now. Second homeowners and tourists are asked to hold off. IDs are being checked. Also, some parts are still off limits, those are considered exclusion zones.

Not everything is fully open and operational, that includes emergency services. 911 may still be down. The village is working to resume full service at Lincoln County Medical Center.