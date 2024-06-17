Evacuations issued for South Fork Fire in Ruidoso area

RUIDOSO, N.M. — The Village of Ruidoso advised residents in two areas to evacuate immediately due to the South Fork Fire.

Village officials advised that people living in the Upper Canyon and Brandy Canyon areas need to “GO” evacuate immediately.

The South Fork Fire is reportedly 20 acres in size. Officials issued the evacuations advising the fire is moving toward those two areas.

When evacuating, take Main Road to NM-48. The Ruidoso Convention Center is the shelter.

The backend of the Cedar Creek is on “SET” status. That means anyone leaving in that area needs to be prepared to evacuate if they receive a notification.

Photo of South Fork Fire, courtesy of Donna Oracion