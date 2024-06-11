Southern Chaves County braces for flood risks

Storms over the weekend caused many roads to flood in southern parts of the county. With more storms coming in, residents should not be surprised if they see more roads closed off.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Storms over the weekend caused many roads to flood in southern parts of Chaves County. With more storms coming in, residents should not be surprised if they see more roads closed off.

“It might be drizzling here in Roswell and the inner part of Chaves County, but keep in mind that the mountains are getting a tremendous amount of rain and that runoff is what will eventually flood these roads down in the valley areas and southern Chaves County,” said Undersheriff Charles Yslas with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office.

Yslas says the highway between Roswell and Artesia is one of many that tends to flood pretty often.

Roswell didn’t have any road closures Monday due to flooding, but 40 miles south in Artesia, three roads were closed.

“You don’t know what the road looks like underneath, you don’t know if it’s broken off part of it or if there’s a sinkhole. We have had instances where people’s vehicles have been washed into the canal.” Yslas said. “It’s not worth your life. If you’re that crunched for time. think about the time that you’re going to lose if something happens to you.”