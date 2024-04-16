Why you should wear sunscreen in April
It's only April, but it's time to start wearing sunscreen if you're outside on these sunny New Mexico days.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s only April, but it’s time to start wearing sunscreen if you’re outside on these sunny New Mexico days.
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker tells you why the April sun could burn you as quickly as the summer sun.
Watch the video above for more.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos