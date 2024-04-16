Why you should wear sunscreen in April

Alan Shoemaker | KOB

Why you should wear sunscreen in April

It's only April, but it's time to start wearing sunscreen if you're outside on these sunny New Mexico days.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s only April, but it’s time to start wearing sunscreen if you’re outside on these sunny New Mexico days.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker tells you why the April sun could burn you as quickly as the summer sun.

Watch the video above for more.

MORE: