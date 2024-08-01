Spaceport America to host free open house

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — If you ever wanted to see Spaceport America and get up close with one of the spacecrafts and the operations there, your chance is coming next month.

Spaceport America is hosting an open house Sunday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, for all members of the public to attend. It’ll feature aircraft fly-ins, STEM activities, various guest speakers and space-related vendors and exhibitors. Food trucks will also have snacks, drinks and meals.

Organizers tout the opportunities to see both the exterior and the interior of the hangar and getting to view Virgin Galactic’s spaceship – VSS Unity. They say you can take photos as well.

If you’d like to attend, you must register on their website starting Thursday. You can either get a ticket for the morning session (10 a.m. to noon) or the afternoon session (12-2 p.m.). The programming, guest speakers and speakers will be the same from session to session.

If you do get a ticket and go, organizers ask you to show up around 30 minutes early and to bring either a paper or electronic copy of your ticket. Cell phone coverage at Spaceport America is limited to Verizon, however.

Attendees who are 18 years of age or older must have a form of government-issued ID to get in. For more information and to register for ticket(s), click here.