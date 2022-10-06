WATCH: Special Shapes fly on Balloon Fiesta Day 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The green flag flew right away for Day 6 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Officials announced the green flag just after the pilot’s briefing, which is when Dawn Patrol launched to kick off the day.

This is the first time since Sunday that the pilots were immediately able to fly. When they did fly, we saw some beautiful Special Shapes to kick off KOB 4 Kids Day.

We’ve got all the beautiful sights for you in our stream above.

BALLOON FIESTA