Spotty showers, breezy Friday for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday in New Mexico will see spotty showers with breezes to preview what the weekend may also look like for many of us.

Wind advisories and fire weather watches are in effect for eastern New Mexico. A red flag warning is in effect for the Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.

In northern and central New Mexico, spotty rain showers mixed with some snow will come to the area.

Steve Stucker shows us what to expect in the full forecast, featuring special Parade Pet, Barnaby, in the video above.

