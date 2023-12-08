Spread of respiratory illness in dogs prompts free vaccine clinic

In response to the spread of a respiratory illness in dogs, Bernalillo County officials are hosting a free vaccine clinic next week.

The clinic will take place Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 1-4 p.m. Officials say that while there are no identified positive cases in New Mexico, they’re offering these free Bordetella shots as a “proactive precautionary measure.”

The walk-up clinic will take place at the resource center, located at 3001 2nd Street SW. Dogs and puppies will receive the Bordetella immunization on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Bordetella immunization is one of several ways to reduce and protect dogs should the Canine Respiratory Syndrome make its way into New Mexico,” an official said in a news release. “Animals should be vaccinated for at least two weeks before commingling with other animals. That includes areas such as dog parks, groom facilities and boarding centers.”

Symptoms of the “Canine Respiratory Syndrome” include but are not limited to:

Trouble breathing

Wheezing

Coughing and/or sneezing

Fever

Discharge from eyes and/or nose

Lethargy

Dehydration

Loss of appetite

Officials say, if your dog displays more than one of those symptoms, you should contact a veterinarian immediately.

