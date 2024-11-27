St. Felix Pantry under new leadership

The St. Felix Pantry, that has served three metro counties for years, is now under new leadership.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The St. Felix Pantry, that has served three metro counties for years, is now under new leadership.

With decades of experience, Tim Sheahan is ushering the pantry into a new era.



“My background has been non-profit almost all of my career. Spent many many years at Boys and Girls Club’s all over the country including here in Central New Mexico. Then for the last four and a half years I was working as the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of New Mexico,” said Sheahan, the new President and CEO of St. Felix Pantry.

One of his goals is to partner with more organizations, and he hasn’t taken his time to get to work.



“We have already started conversations with Salvation Army, we’ve had some conversations with Rio Grande Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels. Just starting some of that conversation where we can all work together, I think that is really important. Refer to each other but at the same time what assets do we have that we can provide,” he said.

More than 60% of the families they serve are from Sandoval County, however, they also serve Bernalillo County and surrounding areas.

Sheahan said he wants more people to know about their programs and services.

“What makes us different than some of the other pantries people can come here once a week, Thursday, Friday or Saturday and get a basket full of food, and there are no income requirements,” said Sheahan.

He also has plans to work with surrounding Pueblos to allow them to provide groceries on the different reservations.



“We have four, five trucks that go around and pick up groceries from the different grocery stores every week and at that point we also want to take them out and do a mobile food pantry or take it out to one location and people would pick up food from us there,” he said.

Aside from community outreach, he wants to add a computer lab inside the pantry to help people who come in for groceries.



“They can use computers so if they are looking for a job or anything like that, they need to get online and figure out where to live, those kinds of things. We are going to have computers ready for them in another month,” said Sheahan.

The St. Felix Pantry is always looking for volunteers and more families to reach.

