State agencies investigate crane accident at Intel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Intel reps confirmed in a statement Thursday that a wire from a crane broke on site. It’s one of the biggest cranes of its kind in the world.

They reported no injuries. Now, the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau and the state’s Regulation and Licensing Department are both working together to find out what happened.

The accident happened near Intel’s crowded parking lot full of cars. There are multiple cranes on site for Intel’s ongoing expansion construction.

“OHSB’s investigation of this incident is ongoing,” said Matthew Maez with the New Mexico Environment Department. “At this time, we are not ruling out investigating any of the equipment at this worksite.”

Multiple people in the community nearby said they heard a loud noise when the accident happened. Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue reps said no officials reached out to them about the accident either.

Intel did not agree to do any formal interviews with KOB 4.

The Occupational Health and Safety Bureau told KOB 4 this isn’t the first time safety has been a concern at Intel. They received a complaint in October 2022 regarding standards with fall protection for crane operators. After review, they said the incident didn’t warrant a violation. The complaint was closed just last month.