STATE GIRLS HOOPS: Volcano, Hobbs off to finals for 4th year in a row

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hobbs took on La Cueva at the state basketball semifinals at The Pit Thursday. Hobbs won 44-42, and they will be back in the finals for the sixth year in a row.

The other 5A semifinal Thursday was Volcano Vista facing off against Las Cruces. The Hawks took over in the second half, winning 56-35. They are back in the finals for the fourth year in a row.

