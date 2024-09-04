State leaders outline results of ‘Operation Disruption’ in New Mexico

On Tuesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other law enforcement leaders updated folks on Operation Disruption.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Tuesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other law enforcement leaders updated folks on “Operation Disruption.” That’s an effort targeting human trafficking at our southern border.

Bregman is not only the Bernalillo County district attorney, he’s chair of the Organized Crime Commission. That commission has human trafficking on New Mexico’s border in the crosshairs.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery,” said Bregman.

The governor, along with law enforcement leadership, outlined the results of Operation Disruption, which targeted human trafficking operations on the border.

“If we don’t stop it, we don’t disrupt it, we continue to be victimized,” said Lujan Grisham.

For two weeks, law enforcement agencies teamed up for a surge at the border.

“The two weeks this operation was in place resulted in a significant drop in migrant deaths,” Bregman said.

Bregman shared a photo as an example of that life-saving work. State Police officers found a woman in critical condition in the desert and saved her life with an ice bath.

According to the governor’s office, law enforcement found nine people in the desert during the operation, and a total of 91 were rescued by State Police. 33 stash houses were identified. 16 people were arrested and now face state charges.

Bregman and the governor say operations like this have ripple effects.

“You disrupt one part of the criminal activity, you’re disrupting fentanyl trafficking and gun trafficking,” Lujan Grisham.

They say more needs to be done.

“Our human trafficking laws need to be changed in the state of New Mexico,” Bregman said.

The governor says she will again try to get the law changed at the session in January. In the meantime, Bregman promises law enforcement will continue to target human trafficking across the state.

“We know there’s stash houses in Albuquerque, and we’re coming for them,” said Bregman.