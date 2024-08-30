State Police arrest man accused of killing girlfriend, burning house

The man faces a whole host of charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend and burning her house down.

CHIMAYO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police charged a man for killing his girlfriend and setting her house on fire in Chimayó.

Leonel Andrade Garcia is accused of stabbing Analilia Morales-Castillo at her home Monday morning. Andrade Garcia is also accused of stabbing her brother, but he survived.

Morales-Castillo had an active restraining order against him when she died. That order was filed two weeks ago.

They were scheduled to be in court for a domestic violence hearing this week but it was cancelled. Police found Garcia in a nearby field, also with stab wounds. First responders took him to Albuquerque for treatment.