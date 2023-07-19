State Police identify pilot killed in plane crash near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police identified the pilot who died after his plane crashed into a house and burst into flames near Santa Fe.

State Police identified the pilot as Randolph Sherman, a 72-year-old man from Los Angeles.

Around 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sherman took off from Santa Fe Regional Airport in a twin-engine Cessna. Within two minutes, Sherman reported a left-engine failure.

Shortly after that, he crashed into a nearby home.

First responders arrived at the scene minutes later. NMSP learned about the crash at around 9:20 a.m.

The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Sherman dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate the crash.

