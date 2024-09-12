State Police investigates fight at New Mexico State Fair, mother seeks justice

A day that should have been about rides, games and food ended with a group of teens fighting at the New Mexico State Fair.

The fight happened over the weekend. Video shows a group of teens surrounding a girl on the ground. They each took turns pulling her hair, punching her and even trying to stomp on her head before New Mexico State Police broke it up.

“I went down there and as soon as I walked in the door, my daughter’s face had knots on her forehead,” said the mother, who didn’t want to be identified.

Still, she is waiting for answers.

“I proceeded to tell the police that I want to press charges,” she said. “Then, the officer wrote the report number on the top of the corner and said that if I needed information, to call and he’d be done with his report and stuff so I could get it.”

The mother claims she raised her concerns to officers.

“I went to the State Police too because I didn’t hear back from them that night at the fair,” she said.

Now, days later, the mother says nothing has been done. She also claims the fight stemmed from an altercation back in December 2023, when siblings Angeline and Paul Garcia were charged with murder for their roles in a shooting at Sundoro Park.

This mother is scared that something like this could happen again.

“It’s not good enough, it’s just not good enough. You had these people, you dismissed what my daughter said, you dismissed her injuries. You dismissed looking at the video,” said the mother. “My daughter mentioned that if they were somewhere else, she knows for a fact that that guy would have shot her.”

Once the state’s investigation is over, she wants justice from everyone involved in the incident.

“All of them, every last one of them, the boy’s an adult, the mom’s an adult, even the kids, you can get charges as a juvenile,” said the mother.