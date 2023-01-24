State senator introduces no drinking rule for on-duty lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. – State Sen. Harold Pope says it’s time for a rule change. The lawmaker from Bernalillo County is trying to make sure his fellow senators stay off the booze, at least while they’re doing the people’s work.

Senate Resolution 1 is short, just one page:

“No senator shall consume alcohol before or during any floor session or meeting of a committee to which a member has been appointed.”

The resolution is sponsored by Pope and does not mention specific reasons for the rule, but we have seen our share of state legislators struggling in recent years with alcohol.

Rep. Monica Youngblood and Sen. Richard Martinez were both voted out following their DWI arrests that happened outside a legislative session.

Then Rep. Georgene Louis had a DWI arrest during the legislative session last year. She did not run for reelection.

If passed, the Senate resolution would only apply to senators in the form of a senate rule. The resolution now lies with the Senate Rules Committee.

