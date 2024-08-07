State Supreme Court reviews case against Artesia teen accused of killing baby

The Artesia teen mom accused of throwing her baby in the trash will have to wait longer for her trial.

ARTESIA, N.M. – The Artesia teen mom accused of throwing her baby in the trash will have to wait longer for her trial. But prosecutors may decide there’s not enough evidence to continue.

The state Supreme Court is reviewing Alexee Trevizo’s case. She is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly throwing her newborn in the trash at an Artesia hospital.

Her attorneys are claiming a couple of things. First, police didn’t read her Miranda rights. Second, hospital workers violated HIPAA rights because she didn’t consent to giving information to police.

Her attorneys say any statements she made to law enforcement or doctors shouldn’t be allowed at trial.

