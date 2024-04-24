Statewide safe surrender event this weekend in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — People with an outstanding bench warrant from any magistrate or district court in New Mexico can get it cleared this weekend in Santa Fe.

The “Fresh Start in the First” statewide safe surrender event is at the Santa Fe County District Courthouse. It’s happening Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event provides anyone with a warrant an opportunity to avoid jail time and other consequences. They appear in front of a judge and have their case heard. Anyone who appears voluntarily will also receive favorable consideration when requesting a new court date, payment plan or any other option required to comply with the court order.

Last year, court officials say they canceled 1,400 warrants at three surrender events. At an event in Taos, alone, they resolved warrants in 707 cases.

If you’re not sure about whether you have an outstanding bench warrant, you can call the toll-free hotline at 855-268-7804. You can also access the online case lookup here.