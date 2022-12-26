Steve Stucker: Warmer days expected ahead of next storm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexicans can expect perfectly clear skies Monday morning, with temperatures warming up. Temps will bump up even more Tuesday for the warmest readings of the week.
Then there’s a chance of some rain in parts of the state Tuesday night, with more widespread precipitation Wednesday through New Year’s weekend.
Click on the video above for the full forecast.
