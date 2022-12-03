Storage facility in NE Albuquerque temporarily closes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Otter Self Storage off of San Pedro and Lomas temporarily closed this week.

Tenants received a message, saying: “We regret to inform you that Otter Self Storage Facility located on San Pedro has been targeted by thieves this week who broke into and damaged the facility.”

The message also said they are working with law enforcement and that the facility is designated as a crime scene – and that the facility has temporarily closed while law enforcement completes the investigation.

However, KOB 4 spoke with the Albuquerque Police Department multiple times this week, and police said they weren’t aware of the “active crime scene” Otter Self Storage was referencing. The last time APD dealt with theft, burglary or crime concerns at the facility was in September when at least 90 units were broken into.

APD had arrested two people connected to the burglary. Police told KOB 4 they are not aware of Otter Self Storage allegedly working with officers right now, for anything.

Otter Self Storage also mentioned in their alert that they will be contacting people whose storage had been robbed, and they also need to do a deep clean of the facility. They’re reportedly looking at a closure of up to 10-14 days.