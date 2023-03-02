Storm system brings poor weather to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You name it and New Mexico just about has it with this storm system that’s moving through Thursday.

Snow has already hit places like Gallup and Farmington. Then, it’ll hit higher-elevation areas and places like Raton, Taos, Santa Fe, Clayton and possibly Socorro as Thursday progresses. Ruidoso will especially get snow this afternoon.

The Albuquerque metro will mostly see rain and a dusting of snow. However, places in the East Mountains will see more snow.

Steve Stucker salutes “Read Across America Day” with a Dr. Seuss hat, some new eyes and his full forecast, in the video above.

