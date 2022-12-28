Kira Miner: Storm system brings snow into New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday is bringing the first of several systems of winter weather, including snow, to New Mexico, as a period of instability begins.

Some places along U.S. 550 and I-40 in western and northwestern New Mexico, including Farmington and Gallup, will see snow. The eastern mountains in the Albuquerque metro, including Edgewood, will also see snow. A winter weather advisory is in effect for those areas until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for mountainous parts of our state. This includes parts of the Sacramento, Jemez, southern Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are likely. Accumulations as expected to be high as 3-6 inches below 7,500 feet and 6-12 above 7,500 feet, but 12-16 inches above 9,000 feet.

The storm will carry high winds, as well. High wind warnings are in effect in the ridges separating the eastern highlands of New Mexico and some of the western reaches of the state. A wind advisory will be in effect for much of the eastern highlands and in the bootheel.

