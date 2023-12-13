Storm system expected to bring rain and snow to New Mexico this week

Winter is almost here – and a storm system is expected to bring rain and snow to much of New Mexico this week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —

Conditions will deteriorate Wednesday through Thursday, as a significant and large storm system approaches the state. Rain, mist, and fog will develop in far eastern New Mexico late Tuesday with widespread rain and snow expanding over more of north, central, and eastern New Mexico through Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and snow will spread westward through Wednesday night, reaching the Continental Divide and some far western areas of the state.

