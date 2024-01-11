Storm system likely to impact travel in New Mexico

Another storm system is on the way to New Mexico that could start in the Four Corners in the morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –

Late Thursday morning, chances of snow increase in the metros and southwest New Mexico. This is expected to be a quick storm because by afternoon, most of the storm will wrap up.

Travel concerns include I-40 in the western part of the state, where roads could get icy early in the day.

Northern New Mexico could also have problem, roads like 550, 285, 64, and 84 could see icy issues.

