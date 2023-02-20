Strong winds expected across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday will feature more strong winds, mainly along and east of the central mountain chain and especially over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Batches of clouds will decrease overall, but will still linger in many areas through the afternoon with just a few light showers expected over the mountains.

Windy conditions will once again impact the eastern half of the state Tuesday with a few rain and mountain snow showers.

More widespread strong and potentially damaging winds are expected to arrive Wednesday.

