Strong winds hit Albuquerque

The winds are impacting the birds at Tingley Beach, they’re getting pushed by this wind.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Down at the Albuquerque International Sunport, the National Weather Service recorded 63 mph winds earlier Tuesday.

KOB 4 came to Tingley Beach around Tuesday and the strength of the wind would come and go. But it never really completely die down.

We saw some ducks sitting behind a rock to block all the wind coming their way.

Some people are taking advantage of the fact that the beach isn’t crowded. Several people like Byron Ingram came out in hopes of getting some extra fish.

“I just caught one, and I think I just got a bite,” said Ingram. “Yeah, they’re still here. A lot less competition today because there’s hardly anybody here. That helps.”

While some people at Tingley Beach don’t mind the wind, for a lot of us the wind can jump start our allergies.

