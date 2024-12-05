Students prepare for annual luminaria display at San Juan College

This Saturday is the annual luminaria display in Farmington. With the big day right around the corner, it's all hands on deck at San Juan College.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – This Saturday is the annual luminaria display in Farmington. With the big day right around the corner, it’s all hands on deck at San Juan College.

“It takes a community really, and we’re really thankful for the community that we have,” said Yolanda Benally, the SJC Dean of Students.

24,000 bags and 4,800 pounds of sand aren’t going to fill themselves, and folks have been working all semester long to prepare.

“Folding the bags and getting those prepared, connecting with the schools. We also have 144 electric luminarias that are set up maybe a month ago. So preparation and all starts about half a year out,” said Benally.

This week, students in the area helped fill, carry, and place the bags where they are needed for the display.

“It’s elementary that fills up the sandbags and the candles, high schoolers will come out on Friday and place the bags,” said Benally.

College officials are also helping prep the shuttles for the seniors and assisted living.

“It’s basically, a fast pass if you will, they can kind of come in and not have to wait in the very long line,” said Sherry Curry with public relations for SJC.

College officials say they’ve had a smooth preparation so far and invite anyone this Saturday to enjoy the display.

“It’s an illuminating experience and I would love for the community to come out and experience it,” said Benally.