Study: Bad drivers causing NM auto insurance premiums to rise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A recent study puts New Mexico at the top of all U.S. states for having the worst drivers in the country and it’s affecting everyone’s insurance rates.

Car Insurance Comparison’s study analyzed driving behavior in each U.S. state and New Mexico tied Texas atop the list of states with the worst drivers. New Mexico drivers were cited for “careless driving” as being their worst category.

“The number one factor is you and your driving habits,” said Ned Jacobs, an agent at Quezada Jacobs Family Agency.

Habits that can raise your auto insurance rate can depend on a number of factors.

“A lot of it is based on you, but also your zip code. If there are a lot of thefts of automobiles, in and around your home, and your zip code, that’s going to affect your personal rate,” Jacobs said.

Another factor is your driving score.

“We just get like a score between one and 30. So if you’re a one, that means you have a really good driving record. You’ve got that and then you’ve got your history with the DMV,” Jacobs explained.

The more traffic citations you have, insurance companies say it labels you as a risky driver.

Another factor is, the more uninsured drivers there are in your area, the higher premiums will be – and New Mexico is among the states with the highest amount of uninsured drivers.