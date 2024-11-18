Substitute teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

Michaela Ford is accused of kissing an Estancia High School student at the school and having an inappropriate relationship with that student.

ESTANCIA, N.M. — A substitute teacher in Estancia is expected in court Monday as she is accused of making inappropriate contact with a student.

Investigators said a middle school student saw Ford and a high school student kissing each other within the school. Police also saw that when they reviewed the school’s surveillance cameras.

According to the Estancia Police Department, the superintendent of Estancia Schools reported Michaela Ford for the alleged misconduct.

Ford now faces charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A judge released her on her own recognizance last week. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.