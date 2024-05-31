SUN Bucks program provides food assistance to children in New Mexico

The New Mexico Education Department is making sure any student who needs help getting meals this summer aren't left with no place to go.

Eligible students can now apply for “SUN Bucks” with the launch of the USDA’s new summer nutrition SUN Programs.

“We just really want to keep our kids nutritionally sound during the summer months while school is out. And when they come back in August, they’re ready to go,” said Marie Johnson, a student nutrition coordinator for FMS.

In addition to sites that are already used to distribute meals, the SUN Bucks EBT program allows eligible students to receive a $120 gift card. This helps supplement nutritional requirements to be met all throughout the summer for children.

“It can be used at any of our retail grocers, we encourage them to go to grocers markets where they can get double-up bucks for those,” said Johnson.

It’s not just SUN Bucks and the locations to pick up food that help feed children, the SUN meals to-go portion of the program is key.

“We are grateful for the ability to operate 10 school buses that will be going out in the community to deliver meals to families. We believe we’ll be doing close to 3,000 meals a day,” Johnson said.

One in four Farmington students is uncertain about their next meal, and Johnson says this is a step in the right direction.

“This program helps defeat that and hopefully, we can get that number to where no kid is food insecure in our community,” said Johnson.

To apply for SUN Bucks, you can visit the New Mexico Public Education Department website.